Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, August 10

The death has occurred of Aideen HIGGINS (née Aedin Ní Choileain)

Woodlands, Naas, Kildare / Howth, Dublin



In the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital after a short illness.

Beloved and loving wife of Donald (Don) and mother of Brian, Ciara, Dónal and Aidan. Aideen will be sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law Caroline and Colette, son-in-law Eoin, grandchildren Caimin, Calum, Fionn, Cillian, Oran, Niamh and Moya, brother-in-law Frank, extended family and friends.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.”

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Friday with Requiem Mass at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas and afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Those who would like to join the funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie.

You may leave a message of sympathy and support for Aideen’s family in the Condolence Book below. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

The death has occurred of Johnny Hickey

981 Abbeylands, Castledermot, Kildare / Athy, Kildare



Brother of the late Aidan. Sadly missed by his loving partner Dimps, his children Noel, Brian, John-Paul, Lesley and David, brothers William, Anthony, Brendan, Michael and Pat, sisters Anna and Breda, daughters-in-law Caroline, Karen and Lisa, son-in-law Nicky, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Rhona, Amy, Cody, Niamh, Jordan, Senán, Alex, Adam, Katie, Lisa-Marie, Katelyn, Alissa, Sienna, Myla, Priya, Alfie and Karly, great-grandchildren Lillie-May and Zach, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (R14HP71) on Thursday (August 11th) from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Castledermot for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/castledermot. Burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery.

House private Friday morning please.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Kehoe

Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



Formerly of Orchard Park, The Curragh. Suddenly, at home.

Son of the late Theresa and sister of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving father Martin, brothers Martin and Michael, sister Rose, brothers and sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Larry rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, on Thursday evening from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church.