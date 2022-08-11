KILDARE: Wallet stolen when motorist flagged down near N7

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a motorist's wallet was stolen.
The incident happened near Oughterard Cemetery close to Ardclough at 10am on Friday, August 5.
A motorist driving in the area was flagged down by a man who got out of a silver hatchback vehicle.
The bystander then proceeded to pull the motorist out of his vehicle and he took his wallet.
The man then fled from the scene in the waiting car towards the N7.
Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí.
