Judge criticises decision to bring man to Kildare court as an 'absolute disgrace'

A District Court judge was heavily critical of a decision to bring a man from County Limerick to Naas Courthouse for a court hearing.

The man arrived in custody before Naas District Court today for a bail hearing.

A garda told Judge Miriam Walsh that he was in Naas because there is no court sitting in August in Limerick.

Most courts are closed during the month of August although provision is made for urgent legal matters to be dealt with.

However Judge Wash said there is a judge available to sit in the Limerick area during August and this arrangement should have been utilised.

“I’m absolutely horrified; this is an absolute and utter disgrace,” she said.

The judge told solicitor Joe Coonan that she did not have jurisdiction to deal with a bail application made on behalf of the defendant.

She declined to rule on the bail application.

Judge Walsh clarified that if she is called to a designated court area she will do so.

But this matter should have been brought before a court in Limerick and she said it appeared that no attempt was made to do this.

She added that a judge is available to sit in Limerick during the August vacation.

“I’ve enough to do; I’m not looking after any other districts. I work six, sometimes seven days a week.”

