12 Aug 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, August 12

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, August 12

RIP to the late Vincent Donoghue, Betty Boland and Jonah Stynes

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

12 Aug 2022 11:56 AM

The death has occurred of Anthony ( Jonah) Stynes
Feighcullen, Rathangan, Kildare / Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of Woodside Park, Kildare Town. Son of the late Sheila and Thomas, brother of the late Thomas, Kathleen and Ken. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Paul, David and Keith, daughters-in-law Cathy, Yvonne and Deirdre, grandchildren Ross, Brendan, Tom, Nina, Harry, Aoibheann, Ronan and Joe, siblings Philomena, Paschal and Finbar, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jonah Rest in Peace

Reposing at his family home (Eircode R51 VP28) from 3pm on Sunday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Monday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Mass will be live streamed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-brigids-parish-church

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Boland (née Wright)
The Square, Kildare Town, Kildare

Peacefully in the loving care of Lourdesville Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Denis and mother of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving son Stephen, daughters Geraldine and Deirdre, sons-in-law Bernard and Ted, grandchildren Daniel, Emily , Anna and Róisín, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

 

May Betty rest in peace.

 

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Vincent Donoghue
Ballycastle, Co Mayo, Mayo / Sallins, Kildare

Vincent Donoghue, formerly of Moneen, Killala, Co Mayo, Sallins, Co Kildare, and Ballycastle, Co Mayo; peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. ( Predeceased by his parents Frank and Annie, granddaughter Olivia, sister Ann, and brother Sean).

Sadly missed by his wife Kate, children Emma, Sinead, and Matthew; grandchildren Isabella, Caoimhe, Ella, Genevieve and Tiernan; siblings Paddy, Mary, Brendan, Veronica, Dympna and Madeline; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and close friends, may he rest in peace.

Reposing at Lynn's funeral home, Killala, on Friday 12th from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortege will arrive to St Brigid's church , Ballycastle on Saturday for Mass at 12noon, followed by burial in Killala cemetery. House private please, donations if desired to Jack and Jill foundation.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

