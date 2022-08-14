Kildare photographer captures stunning wildlife images on Curragh Plains

Photographer Mark McGuire and his son Ciarán
A local photographer has captured stunning images of hidden wildlife around the Curragh Plains.
Mark McGuire explores the 5,000 acres of natural grassland around dawn and dusk when animals and birds are most active.
The sharp-eyed nature enthusiast has even spotted notoriously elusive owls, including long-eared owl chicks.
Other wildlife that have attracted Mark’s lens are buzzards, foxes and bunny rabbits.
Mark is a trauma counsellor by day and uses the great outdoors to balance myself and to switch off from work.
He said: “My little boy Ciarán is obsessed with wildlife and knows more about animals than most adults and he’s only just turned 7.”
He added: “I think the Curragh is so unique due to the sheer vastness of it. There’s so many places for wildlife to hide and hunt on the 5,000 acre plains.”
For more information on Mark’s images, see his website www.markmcguirephotography.ie or follow him on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.
