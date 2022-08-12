Non-emergency patients asked to avoid Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital
Naas General Hospital has been experiencing high level of attendances and admissions being cared for in the Hospital.
Where possible management at Naas General Hospital is asking patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as their local Pharmacist or GP.
Unfortunately patients who are presenting at the ED in Naas General Hospital with non-urgent conditions are experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen.
Any patient who needs emergency hospital care will be seen and the hospital would urge such patients not to delay attending the ED. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.
Those attending are asked to wear a mack, practice social distanding and to tell triage personnel of you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19.
