Kildare Gardaí issue crime prevention advice at Sallins Train Station

Sergeant Jim Kelly, Crime Prevention Officer Kildare
Local gardaí provided crime prevention advice to commuters at Sallins Train Station at the weekend.
Sergeant Jim Kelly, Crime Prevention Officer Kildare was joined by Garda Jon Brien, Community Policing Unit Naas District.
The officers informed the public about ways to avoid bicycle theft and criminal damage to vehicles.
Members of the public were also advised about property marking and the advantages of getting their belongings marked.
The injections are being administered at vaccination centres and at participating pharmacies around the country.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.