Search

16 Aug 2022

Big Kildare Interview: Animal charity discusses its most unusual donations

Quirky: You will never guess some of the items donated to Noah's Ark, which is run by the KWWSPCA

Big Kildare Interview: Animal charity discusses its most unusual donations

Noah's Ark is located on Cutlery Road in Newbridge. Pic Supplied

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

16 Aug 2022 11:55 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

You can find all kinds of handy goods in charity shops.

While most goods are standard, everyday items — clothes, jewellery, toys, books, to name a few — every once in a while, there will be something that crops up that surprises even the most experienced of charity shop workers!

The Leinster Leader asked Ann Browne, who volunteers at the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA)’s charity shop, Noah’s Ark, about some of the strangest finds they’ve encountered since first opening up in 2013.

Confey beat Ardclough to advance in Kildare SHC

AN UNUSUAL ARTEFACT

Ann, who hails from Punchestown, explained how one day, someone came in and sold an unexpected agricultural item to the shop: a tractor seat from the 1890s!

She explained: "It was in pristine condition, and it sold within five minutes... the person who brought it told us they were going to use it to craft a stool."

A HEAVY ORDER

Noah’s Ark once took in a whole limestone fireplace... or rather, the KWWSPCA shelter did.

Ann said that the group once agreed to take in and sell fireplace.

They removed it from the original owners house, but had to bring it to the shelter as it was so large.

It eventually sold for €500.

DIY JOB

Another large item had to be taken apart and put back together again by the KWWSPCA team: a Swedish sauna.

"We eventually sold it to a jockey from Sligo for €750," Ann said.

CHEF'S KISS

A good utensil never goes out of fashion: a copper pan from Bachelor’s Walk, which was manufactured in 1860, once made its way to Noah’s Ark.

Ann said: "After a mild clean-up, we were able to see the manufacturer’s name and where exactly it was made.

"A chef eventually bought it from us," she added.

FURRY FASHION

Noah’s Ark has had a valuable contributor over the years: Ann said that one woman, Carol Garvey, gave the shop a variety of custom-knitted, Aran pattern dog coats over the years.

"They (always) sell like hot cakes at Christmas time," Anne said.

AN ENLIGHTENING FIND

A carbide motorcycle lamp from 1900, which came all the way from Birmingham in England, was donated to the shop once.

Anne said that it even came with an old car manual from the time, in addition to an old motorcycle manual; no doubt a huge find for any motor vehicle enthusiast.

Free bat 'walk and talk' in Newbridge, Kildare this weekend

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

There were one standout sale that Ann elaborated on: 75 hats which were generously donated from the former Evita shop in Naas.

Other noteworthy sales included: a 'brownie' camera from 1910, an old film camera with a clockwork handle for film reel and some Hermès silk scarfs (originally valued at €1,000 each).

APPEAL

When asked about what she feels is the main appeal of charity shops such as Noah’s Ark, Ann told the Leader: "After speaking to so many customers, I think it’s a mix of the profile of KWWSPCA getting bigger over the years, and people becoming more aware of how important it is to be environmentally friendly and to have a circular economy.

"We have the most incredible supporters."

If these finds are anything to go off of, it certainly sounds like there’s never a dull moment at Noah’s Ark!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media