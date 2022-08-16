Search

16 Aug 2022

LATEST: Lucky escape after gas-fired BBQ fire spreads to wall of house

The BBQ caught fire and flames spread to the wall of the house (Pic: Dublin Fire Brigade)

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

16 Aug 2022 12:25 PM

This was the scene after firefighters were called to a gas-fired barbecue caught fire at the weekend.

The barbecue's gas cylinder exploded in the incident. 

The fire spread to the back wall of the house but luckily the flames did not breach the house's window before the firefighters arrived.

A photo of the scene taken by Dublin Fire Brigade shows the window frame charred and part of the plastic down gutter was burned away. 

Dublin Fire Brigade has shared Dublin City Council advice on BBQs: 

  • Make sure your barbecue has a CE European Safety Mark
  • Read the instructions before use
  • Never use a barbecue indoors, on wooden decking, or on a balcony
  • Place your barbecue on flat level ground and away from anything flammable such as fences, sheds, trees and bushes
  • Look up, heat rises
    Never leave your barbecue unattended
  • Only use barbecue approved starter fuel or firelighters. Never use petrol or paraffin
  • Fat from food or oil can cause large flames
  • Have a hose, bucket of water or sand nearby if things get out of hand
  • Keep children and pets away from the barbecue
  • Keep alcohol to a minimum while using the barbecue
  • Don’t move the barbecue when it is lit
  • Ensure the coals are fully cooled before disposing of them. Leave them overnight
     

Gas barbecues

In addition to the above:

  • Change the cylinder outdoors in a well ventilated area. Make sure all the controls and valves are in the off position
  • Store gas cylinders securely outside, away from direct sunlight and protect it from frost
  • Ensure all gas joints are tightened
  • Your gas barbecue should have a flame failure/flame supervision device
  • If you suspect a fault: DO NOT USE, and seek advice from the manufacturer
     

Disposable barbecues

  • Never use indoors, this includes tents, wood cabins and caravans
  • Use only in a well ventilated area. Poisonous Carbon Monoxide can be created when it is lit.
  • Place the disposable barbecue on a level non-flammable surface
  • Never place a disposable barbecue on decking, wooden or plastic garden furniture, glass or grass
  • Allow the barbecue to cool before moving it

