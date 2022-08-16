LATEST: Lucky escape after gas-fired BBQ fire spreads to wall of house

The BBQ caught fire and flames spread to the wall of the house (Pic: Dublin Fire Brigade)
This was the scene after firefighters were called to a gas-fired barbecue caught fire at the weekend.
The barbecue's gas cylinder exploded in the incident.
The fire spread to the back wall of the house but luckily the flames did not breach the house's window before the firefighters arrived.
A photo of the scene taken by Dublin Fire Brigade shows the window frame charred and part of the plastic down gutter was burned away.
Dublin Fire Brigade has shared Dublin City Council advice on BBQs:
