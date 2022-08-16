Paolo Nutini announces new Irish shows

Paolo Nutini has announced new Irish dates for next summer.
The Scottish singer, who is performing in Dublin, Limerick and Belfast this month, will play outdoor gigs in Musgrave Park, Cork on 14 June, Malahide Castle, Dublin on 16 June and Belsonic, Belfast on Saturday 17 June - 2023.
Ireland - June 2023— Paolo Nutini (@PaoloNutini) August 15, 2022
Tickets on sale Friday 19th August at 10am - https://t.co/oqQeSAQzSL pic.twitter.com/W1ZLv5rAUd
Nutini's 2022 concerts are sold out but tickets for next year's shows will go on sale at 10am this Friday, 19 August at 10am via Ticketmaster.
