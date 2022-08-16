Massive Kildare hotel extension is due to open shortly

A major refurbishment of the popular Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas is all but complete.

And while parts of the extension are operational, it’s likely that the unveiling of the completed extension will take place around the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Daniella Moyles stepped out with her father Anthony Moyles, former head chef at the venue.

Daniella who grew up in Naas said: “Lawlor’s of Naas has always been very close to my heart. I remember as a kid, crossing the road at lunch time to join my Dad in the kitchen for a tasty sandwich. It’s institutions like these that really breathe life into a town and I’m excited to see what new memories are made with this fabulously eclectic extension.”

Anthony Moyles, who worked with Lawlor’s as head chef from 1983-1998, said of the extension to his previous workplace, “Lawlor’s always had a strong tradition for quality and an excellent reputation for service and obviously that is going to continue if the visual of the new extension is anything to go by.”

The new look at Lawlor’s boasts additions like Vi’s Restaurant and iconic round bar (named for the famed Violette Lawlor), a decorative private garden space for cocktails on long summer evenings, increased capacity to 138 bedrooms, and a new underground car park for 120 cars. Each of the 74 new rooms is built to a 4-star deluxe standard and all with wireless data transfer technology for mobile check-in and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Daniella has written two books and a travel guide based on her life experiences. Her Father Anthony Moyles worked as head chef in Lawlor’s of Naas throughout the 80’ and 90s.

At age 26 Daniella was a highly successful radio presenter, model and influencer before quitting her job to backpack around the world for two years. Daniella is now a certified yoga and meditation teacher, and a level 3 kundalini reiki practitioner. She has completed a higher diploma in nutritional science and lifestyle medicine and is currently undertaking a bachelor’s degree in counselling and psychotherapy. She is trained in integrative bodywork, somatic experiencing and trauma-informed mindfulness.

Anthony is a fully qualified chef with BSc in culinary arts from Thames Valley University London and over 20 years experience working as executive chef in restaurants/hotels. He holds an MA in learning & development from National University of Ireland Galway and currently work as Lecturer and QQI external examiner, authenticator, evaluator and auditor.

General Manager Richie Nugent said: “We wish to put Naas on the map again and create a hotel where people will travel not just for business, but leisure also. Naas is a thriving town with a great shopping district and a rich heritage which we have incorporated into our new design. Efficiency, comfort and style and great experiences are our top priority for our guests."