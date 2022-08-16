Planning permission granted for new service station in Kildare

FILE PHOTO
Kildare County Council has issued planning permission for a new service station facility at Royal Oak, Moyvalley, Co. Kildare
Moyvalley Home Heating Oil Limited has been granted approval for the demolition of an existing service station shop and canopy at the location.
The company also successfully applied for change of use of the existing tyre-fitting building and motor factors into a new service station shop unit.
Also in the designs is a single-storey extension to the front, a service yard, stores and toilets.
Also planned are two new fuel pump stands and a new fuel pumps canopy.
Road side signage is also included in the plans.
