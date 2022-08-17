New book on timeline of Civil War in Kildare to be launched on Thursday

As part of Kildare County Council’s Heritage Week programme, Cllr Pádraig McEvoy, Chairperson of the County Kildare Decade of Commemorations Committee, will officially launch a new book: A Timeline of the Civil War in County Kildare 1922-1924 on Thursday at 8pm in Maynooth Community Library.

The launch event will include a short presentation on some of the notable events of the period by authors, Mario Corrigan and James Durney.

A Kildare County Council spokesperson said: "The new publication highlights local political, military, social and cultural episodes, and incidents in the county during the Civil War period, alongside some of the major events that took place across the island of Ireland.

"If you are curious about the history of Kildare, the publication will help you to navigate the period of the Civil War in the county. While the book is not a comprehensive history of the Civil War, it brings new information to light."

A Timeline of the Civil War in County Kildare 1922-1924 has been supported by the County Kildare Decade of Commemorations Committee.

The research, compilation and editing of this publication was undertaken by Mario Corrigan in conjunction with the Local Studies, Genealogy and Archives Department of Kildare Library Service. It is a companion volume of A Timeline of the War of Independence in County Kildare 1919-1922.

Booking for the launch event is essential and can be done by emailing localhistory@kildarecoco.ie or via https://bit.ly/3QLBVuq.

Complimentary copies of the publication will be available in all branches of Kildare Library and Arts Service in the coming weeks.

It will also be available to download after the launch on the Decade of Commemorations webpage of Kildare County Library Service website: https://bit.ly/3zZhmUQ

The County Kildare Decade of Commemorations Committee has been active in its work since 2015 to create a legacy of research and material for future generations. It is supported by Kildare County Council, Kildare Library and Arts Service, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media under the Decade of Centenaries 2021-2023 initiative.

Enquiries can be sent to localhistory@kildarecoco.ie.