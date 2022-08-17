Naas Woman is Kreme Kreme Hotlight Hero

Krispy Kreme fans queuing from 5am were treated to the first look of the brand-new Hotlight store today. Based in the heart of the city centre the Hotlight store will be the capital’s flagship and its full-glass frontage will allow Krispy Kreme fans and passers-by to see the production of its mouth-watering doughnuts from the outside!

On the day, Naas native, Clodagh Donnelly was also on hand as the newly crowned ‘Hotlight Hero’ to turn on the Central Plaza store’s Hotlight for the very first time. Clodagh was chosen as the worthy winner following a search by the brand earlier this year. In addition to being the brand’s Hotlight Hero, Clodagh has also gotten her hands on free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year!

Speaking on the opening morning, Ireland Country Manager for Krispy Kreme, Declan Foley said: ‘We are delighted to bring Krispy Kreme to fans in the city centre of Dublin. Our central location and extended Hotlight opening hours mean we are now even more accessible to loyal brand fans. It’s 4 years since we opened our Blanchardstown store, Ireland’s very first Krispy Kreme and we are overjoyed to see how the brand has grown ever since.’

First in the queue since 5am was Ryan Hoban from Crumlin as the doors of Krispy Kreme Dame Street were officially opened at 7am, following an official ribbon cutting, with the first 300 customers treated to exclusive merchandise and prizes. Dublin Duo Jedward were on hand to cut the ribbon and entertain the crowd while Dublin dance troupe House of Swag were showcasing their moves and a DJ supplied the energy.

Now in the centre of Dublin for the first time, with extended Hotlight hours, the new store means customers can see, smell, and taste delicious hot Original Glazed ®, (OG) doughnuts, fresh off the line just moments after they have been made! Fans can also experience the magic live, with the OG’s passing along the famous line and through the iconic, mouth-watering glaze waterfall – happy glaze! Customers will also get to try the latest limited-edition ranges and brand favourites such as Chocolate Sprinkles, Lotus Biscoff, Chocolate Dreamcake, Glazed Raspberry and Nutty Chocolatta.

Located in the city’s new Central Plaza building this is Krispy Kreme’s first store in the centre of the city, situated at the popular pedestrian walkway linking Dame Street to Temple Bar. Sit back, relax and enjoy your doughnut and perfectly paired coffee while people-watching in Dublin’s bustling city. Click & Collect doughnut orders can also be ordered online.