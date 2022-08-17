Call for Kildare nominations for the 2022 Volunteer Ireland Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Volunteer Ireland Awards and the public is being

asked to submit nominations for Ireland’s ‘Volunteer of the Year’. The Volunteer Ireland

Awards take place annually and celebrate the immense contribution volunteers make to

communities across Ireland. Visit www.volunteer.ie to nominate a volunteer for a Volunteer

Ireland Award.



Kildare Volunteer Centre Manager, David Hand, said: “These awards give us the opportunity to

celebrate the extraordinary kindness and generosity of Kildare’s volunteers. As we emerge

from a pandemic during which volunteers provided crucial supports, volunteers are once again

selflessly stepping forward, this time in welcoming and supporting displaced Ukrainian people

in communities across Ireland.



“But it’s not just in times of crisis that Kildare’ volunteers make such an outstanding impact. All

year round, volunteers are the beating hearts of our community – caring for animals and the

environment, helping with sports and cultural events, and supporting the wellbeing of others.

The Volunteer Ireland Awards give us a chance to say thank you by celebrating the invaluable

contribution volunteers make to Irish society.”

The 2022 Volunteer Ireland Awards are made possible thanks to the support of the

Department of Rural and Community Development, and award partners Healthy Ireland.

This year’s Volunteer Ireland Awards will take place in Dublin in December.



Volunteer Ireland is the national volunteer development organisation and a support body for all

local Volunteer Centres in Ireland. Our vision is an Ireland where everyone who wants to

volunteer can volunteer to create a better society. Volunteer Ireland works to increase

awareness of, access to and quality in volunteering in Ireland. For further information,

visit: http://www.volunteer.ie/



Anyone can nominate a volunteer, and the 11 categories are:

 Arts, Culture Festivals

 Campaigning and Activism

 Children and Youth

 Environmental &aAnimal Care

 Health & Wellbeing

 Safety & Emergency Services

 Social Inclusion & Community Support

 Sports & Recreation

 Small group

 Large group

 Volunteer Manager



All individual awardees (except Volunteer Manager) are eligible for the overall Volunteer of the

Year Award. Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, 9 October and can be made online at

www.volunteer.ie.