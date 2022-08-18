Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, August 18

The death has occurred of Gabrielle (Gaye) Adams (née Cleary)

Celbridge, Kildare



Gabrielle (Gaye) Adams (née Cleary) (Hawthorn Court, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) August 11th 2022. Sadly missed by her loving son Sean, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Removal from Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday morning (19th August) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by a private cremation service.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children’s Hospital. https://www.olchc.ie/donations/

he death has occurred of Philip Colgan

Abbeypark Orchard, Clane, Kildare



Colgan, Philip, Abbeypark Orchard, Clane, Co. Kildare, August 16th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Michael and Philip, grandchildren Sean and Kayleigh, brothers Eugene, Gregory and Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane (Eircode : W91YPX4) on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday at approx. 11:30am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by committal in Newlands Cross Crematorium at approx. 2pm. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday at 12 noon by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

The Committal Service can be viewed live on Friday at approx. 2pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice & Home Care Services, The Curragh which can be made by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Heavey (née O'Keeffe)

Newtown Road, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Lourdesville Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Gary Christopher. Sadly missed by her loving sons Dominic and Patrick, daughter Annette, daughters-in-law Anne and Jane, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren Amanda, Alan, Gary, Shauna, Rory and Niamh, great-grandchildren Alanna, Ciara, Oisín, Caragh and Dusty/Rose, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Maggie Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 5pm on Thursday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Mass will be live streamed on

https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-brigids-parish-church

The death has occurred of Carmel BIRD (née Hickey)

Naas, Kildare



The death occurred of Carmel Bird (née Hickey) on 14 August 2022 at her home at Fir Road, Doune, Perthshire, Scotland, in the loving care of her family.

Carmel will be sadly missed by her husband Richard, by her daughters Evelyn, Louise and Claire, by her son-in-law Eoin, by her grand-daughter Freya and by her sisters Maura and Gabrielle and her brother Stan (and the McQuillan, Coughlan and Hickey families). Carmel was a daughter of Michael and Norah Hickey of St Michael’s Terrace, Naas.

Carmel’s funeral will take place next week in Scotland. A memorial liturgy will be held in Naas at a later date.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh sí go deo.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Corrigan (née Murphy)

Coldwells, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Corrigan, (nee Murphy) Elizabeth, (Betty) Coldwells, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. Died peacefully on August 15th, 2022, at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Andrew and John, daughters Mary, Elizabeth, Frances, Anne, Bernadette and Róisin, grandchildren, great granddaughter, brother Billy, sisters Bridie and Patricia, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Séamus and Eddie.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Clarkes Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington, Co. Wicklow W91 YN79, on Wednesday, 17th August, from 5.00 to 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 18th August, at 11.30 am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare and interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare.

Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Messages of comfort and support for the family may be placed in the condolence section below.

he death has occurred of Hazel Martin

Beatty Park, Celbridge, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



Martin, Hazel, Beatty Park, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Lucan, Co. Dublin, August 13th 2022, suddenly, but peacefully at home, deeply regretted by her loving partner Ron and his daughter Elaine, children Alan, Ken and Laura, daughters-in-law Kara and Sarah, grandchildren Kayla, Aaron, Kaden and Chloe, brothers Derek and Mikey, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Hazel will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth ( Eircode : W23V99E ) on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday at approx. 9:15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Esker, Lucan for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by committal in Newlands Cross Crematorium at approx. 12 noon. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.stpatrickslucan.ie/liturgy-online/

The Committal Service can be viewed live on Friday at approx. 12 noon by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Hazel's Funeral Cortége will be passing by her residence in Beatty Park, Celbridge en-route to St. Patrick's Church, Esker, Lucan for friends and neighbours who wish to line the route.

"In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill".

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Joe McBride

London U.K/, Kildare Town, Kildare



Joe McBride (10th July 2022) Peacefully, at home in London, in his 100th year. Formerly Kildare Town, Co. Kildare. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 1pm on Thursday followed by removal to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Mass will be live streamed on

https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-brigids-parish-church