19 Aug 2022

Driver "no-shows" and Covid-19 disruptions contributing to long delays in Naas NCT centre

NCT Test frustration for Longford motorists

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

19 Aug 2022 3:35 PM

The operators of the NCT service said that motorists not turning up for appointments as well as Covid-19 may be contributing to long delays at NCT centres such as in Naas.
Demand for the national roadworthiness test is currently extremely high, as confirmed by Applus, the company that runs the NCT.
According to the NCTS website, then next available slot in Naas is early February 2023.
An Applus spokesperson said: “NCT are experiencing high demand at present however, test appointment slots are released continually across all centres, and also, many slots become available through cancellations or rescheduling of appointments.
“Customers who require an earlier appointment than available online are asked to contact us on 014135992 or go online and place themselves on the priority list.
“As a result, any customer booking an NCT for their car, 4 weeks before its due date, should be able to have their car tested on time at most test centres.”
Applus said that Covid-19 continues to affect NCT operations, there are very high levels of customer no-shows and late cancellations, which, as you can imagine, is severely impacting the business and our ability to offer these appointments to other customers.
A statement added: “Staff absenteeism levels at test centres have also resulted in cancelled NCT appointments.
“We are asking customers, if they know in advance that they will not be able to make their NCT appointment on the day, to let us know as soon as possible (they can cancel through our call centre on 014135992 or online www.ncts.ie) so that those appointments could be offered to those customers on the priority list.
“Every effort is being made to manage demand at this busy time, including the recruitment of additional vehicle inspectors.”
The NCT are currently training a new batch of vehicle inspectors and further recruitment is currently ongoing. Qualified mechanics can apply to become Vehicle Inspectors through the careers section on the www.ncts.ie.
Customers are advised to keep a copy of their confirmation letter/email with them in order to present it to a member of An Garda Síochána, if required.
This letter/email will clearly show that the customer has a confirmed booking or is on the current Priority list waiting for an appointment.
Car owners are encouraged to check their NT due date on the NCTS website https://www.ncts.ie/1101 and to either book online or place themselves on the priority list in advance of their expiry date.
By doing this, it will ensure they get their car NCT’d.

