20 Aug 2022

Kildare's Wildlife Watch: Bumblebees love the Knapweed’s nectar

With the Irish Peatland Conservation Council

Knapweed

Reporter:

Nuala Madigan of the Irish Peatland Conservation Council

20 Aug 2022 11:22 AM

Email:

bogs@ipcc.ie

While this week's wildflower has a very similar flowerhead to and can often be confused for Meadow Thistle, there is one easy way to identify between Common Knapweed (Mínscoth as Gaeilge) and Meadow Thistle.

Meadow Thistle has prickly leaves while Knapweed has smooth leaves.

Common Knapweed can reach a height of one metre and as its name suggests is a common and widespread perennial native plant.

Flowering from June to September the bright pink flower heads can still be observed in your community this week.

The flower head, which is pink to purple in colour, is supported on a blackish swollen bract (a scale like modified leaf).

This blackish bract under the flowerhead is why you may also know Common Knapweed as Black Knapweed.

Nectar

The narrow and spear shaped green leaves grow alternatively up the stem of this wildflower. Knapweed is an important source of nectar for a variety of bumblebee and butterfly species at this time of year.

You will observe a diverse range of these pollinators benefiting from this plant.

It can be found growing in a variety of habitats from roadside verges to grasslands, parklands, woodlands and coastal areas.

If you are out walking this week, I hope you find Knapweed and indeed watch out for butterflies including Brimstone, Red Admiral and Peacock that are on the wing at this time of year.

This week is Heritage Week. There are loads of events planned nationwide, and in Kildare.

Full details of all the remaining events can be found online at www.heritageweek.ie.

Don’t forget if you come across a wildlife species that you would like help identifying I would be happy to help.

Contact me at bogs@ipcc.ie

Local News

