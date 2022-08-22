NEWS BRIEF: Water outage in North Kildare tomorrow

The announcement was made by Kildare County Council. File pic
A temporary water outage will take place in a region located within North Kildare tomorrow.
Kildare County Council has announced that repairs to a leak will be carried out tomorrow Tuesday, August 23 in Staplestown.
Water supply to Staplestown, Gilltown Lane and the surrounding area will be affected from 10am to 4.30pm.
