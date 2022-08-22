Search

22 Aug 2022

Significant Michael Collins artefacts go on display in Irish museum

Significant Michael Collins artefacts go on display in Irish museum

To mark the centenary of the assassination of Michael Collins on 22 August 1922, Kilmainham Gaol Museum is displaying a number of very significant artefacts connected with Collins.

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Aug 2022 2:20 PM

To mark the centenary of the assassination of Michael Collins on 22 August 1922, Kilmainham Gaol Museum is displaying a number of very significant artefacts connected with Collins and his death at Béal na Blá.

Several of the items once belonged to Lady Hazel Lavery, including a note Collins wrote but never sent on the day he was killed which reads: 'Hazel, my Dear Dear Hazel', I too wish it were tomorrow, With all my love, Your M’.

It was subsequently pasted into an edition of Rossetti’s poems along with other notes he sent her.

This note was among a number of personal items sent to Lavery by Collins’s sister Johanna after his death.

They included the scapular Collins was wearing when he died, a lock of his hair, and a letter from Sir Shane Leslie to Sir John Lavery, which was found on Collins’s person after his death.

The letter was written in June 1922 and in it, Leslie praised paintings of Lavery’s which were on display in the Grosvenor Gallery in London and included portraits of Hazel and Michael Collins. Apparently, when Hazel Lavery showed the letter to Collins he asked if he might keep it.

In addition to these intimate items connected with his death, the display also features a number of other very significant items connected with Collins such as the military stick which formed part of his uniform as a general in the new Irish army; he can be seen holding the stick in several photographic portraits from that time.

The Museum also holds a silver-backed hairbrush inscribed with his signature, which he was gifted by his fiancée Kitty Kiernan.

The Michael Collins material will be on display from 10am on 22 August.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media