KILDARE: Newbridge GAA Club condemns recent break-ins

The chairperson of Sarsfields GAA club in Newbridge has appealed for information about break-ins at the clubhouse over the weekend.

Senior official Brendan Ryan said that up to €1,500 of alcohol was taken when intruders broke into the premises at 5am on Sunday morning - and they brazenly returned again on Sunday night to take more items.

The club is now being forced to upgrade its security systems which could cost thousands of euro - money that should be spent on promoting local GAA activities.

Mr Ryan said: "They broke in during the early hours of Sunday morning and the caused damage and made off with around €1,500 worth of alcohol, mostly large bottles of spirits and bottles of beer.

"Some of this beer was later consumed locally and it's believed that the gang may try to sell on bottles of spirits across the town."

Mr Ryan appealed to members of the public who have any information in relation to the incidents to contact Newbridge Garda Station.

He added: "This was a crime against Sarsfields GAA Club, but was it was also a crime against the local community."

Also over the weekend, a club member had left a vehicle in the car park and there was extensive damage caused to it. Wipers and the number plates were broken off, and the bodywork was scraped using stones.

In another recent incident, a ballstop net on one of the pitches was burned as well as a nearby timber frame base and a junction box.

The club is now considering upgrading its perimeter security, installing a CCTV system as well as covering all windows with metal grilles - which Mr Ryan said could cost thousands of euro.

Reacting to the recent crimes, club members have offered to carry out night-time patrols to deter any anti social behaviour on the grounds.

Mr Ryan added: "The club and its officials are trying to do our best week in week out to run our activities and this happens.

"It's very disheartening."

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a recreational premises in Newbridge on Sunday, August 21 at approximately 5am.

"A number of items were taken from the property."

Gardaí added: "Investigations are ongoing."