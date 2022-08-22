PHOTO GALLERY: Even more celebrity snaps and action from Hurling from Cancer in Kildare

Lee Chin lines up alongside the Two Johnnies and many more for Davy Russell's team
The Hurling for Cancer Research charity match returned this year to St.Conleth's Park. The event, organised annually by legendary racehorse trainer Jim Bolger and two-time National Hunt champion jockey Davy Russell, has raised over €1m for the Irish Cancer Society’s vital cancer research over the past eight years.
There was countless hurling legends in attendance, alongside appearances from soccer stars Paul McGrath and Niall Quinn. As well as some racing legends on umpire duty in the form of Rachael Blackmore, Ted Walsh and the dancing queen Nina Carberry.
All photos by Aishling Conway.