23 Aug 2022

NEWS BRIEF: Kildare County Council condemns black bags of rubbish dumped in Monasterevin

The bags were found at a jetty in Monasterevin. Pic Supplied.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

23 Aug 2022 12:20 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A number of black bags filled with litter were found floating in the River Barrow in Monasterevin last week.

In photographs and videos seen by the Leinster Leader, the black bags can be seen in a jetty beside the Riverside Park area, as well as the R424 road, on Wednesday, August 17 last.

When asked for comment about the illegal dumping, Kildare County Council (KCC) said: "KCC does not condone littering and encourages any member of the public to report such matters by contacting our customer care team on customerservice@kildarecoco.ie, or to alternatively log the issue on our contact portal."

Cllr Colm Kenny, Green Party. File Photograph

Green Party councillor for Naas, Colm Kenny, also criticised the dumping, saying: "It is disappointing to see this dumping on a large scale in the town, especially as this incident has occurred so close to potential tourist Greenways like the Barrow Blueway route."

Local gardaí were also contacted by the Leader in relation to the incident, but were unavailable for comment.

