Search

23 Aug 2022

Kildare music and cultural event makes a welcome return this weekend

Kildare music and cultural event makes a welcome return this weekend

Sallins

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

23 Aug 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

After the lockdowns and the absence of live music and “craic” over the past few years a festival event is to take place next weekend.

Irish language and cultural group Sult na Sollán will present their eighth Sallins Trad Festival or Féile na Sollán 2022 with a programme of events filled with music, song and dance for all age groups. 

On Friday evening in The Railway Inn proceedings start with the festival launch and an open trad session featuring local musicians. There will be  a pop-up Gaeilteach. for those who want to come along and use your cúpla focal. In the parish hall at 7pm  there will be a new event - Biongó Ceol, musical bingo as Gaeilge.

On Saturday, on the mainstage on the Grand Canal harbour, 2pm-6pm Kilteel Comhaltas will provide traditional music and dance and also performing will be  Lock 10,  Sult and the Rita Sutton Dancers. This will be compered by RTE’s John Kenny which will be followed by the  main event from 6-8 pm -  Frankie Lane and Paul Kelly (Fleadh Cowboys).

At 9pm, there’ll be another trad session in Lock 13. 

On Saturday, at 11am  Polaponc, a musical event for younger children will bestaged, followed by Seó Draíochta Magic Show at noon and for adults, there’s an interesting new event from 4-6pm,  Péinteáil and Prosecco in the parish hall.  

A histroical walk around Sallins has been arranged with historian Liam Kenny  on Sunday at 11am with a Historical Walk around Sallins, opposite BargeTrip. Storytelling for children with Julie Anne De Brún is  in the parish hall (11-1) and a TikTok dance workshop in the same venue from 1.30 to 3.

From 1pm-3.45 there will be barge trad trips on the canal for those seeking the ambience of live music aboard a moving boat.

Other events include  a treasure hunt,  pop up market and the Sallins Biodiversity Group will have a presence.

It ends with an  open trad session on Sunday evening in the Railway Inn featuring Tom Moran and Mairead O’Donnell. All musicians are welcome to come along and join with us playing a few tunes and songs.

Many events are bilingual and this presents a great opportunity to use whatever Irish you may have, be it a lot, a little, or none.

Read more Kildare news

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media