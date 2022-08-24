Search

24 Aug 2022

KILDARE: 15 appeals lodged with An Bord Pleanála against solar farm near Naas

An image of the solar farm (Image: SPP)

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

24 Aug 2022 12:23 PM

An Bord Pleanála has received a total of 15 appeals against a decision by Kildare County Council last month to grant permission for a €100m solar farm near Punchestown Racecourse and about 7km from Naas town. 

Dublin-based firm Strategic Power Projects (SPP) Limited has been given the green light for the 35-year facility on 129 hectares at Swordlestown off the Naas to Ballymore Eustace road.

The developers claim the solar farm could produce enough power to provide clean energy to 20,500 homes in the area.

However, the 15 appeals to the national planning body have joined the original 100 objections to Kildare County Council’s planning department.

The appeals to An Bord Pleanála come from local residents as well as two groups: Punchestown Area Community and Friends of Swordlestown Little Stud.
The case is due to be decided by December 13 this year.
The submission by Friends of Swordlestown Little Stud said the project “would comprise an incompatible development located within the heart of the equine industry in Kildare and would potentially materially and adversely impact on the operation of the stud farm... and would disaffect Kildare and Ireland's reputation and confidence for investment in the equine industry.”
In a 105-page submission, the Punchestown Area Community raised dozens of grounds for objection.
It said the development is located in an area of particular importance for wildlife.
In a statement sent to the Leader, Strategic Power Projects insisted the development Swordlestown would have a long-term and positive impact on the local, regional and national economy.
A spokesperson added: “It will generate direct and indirect employment during both the construction and operational phases. It will provide a form of agricultural diversification which is essential to sustain the country’s rural economy.”
The statement added that Swordlestown was carefully selected for solar development after detailed assessments.

‘Community engagement’
The company said: “The team carried out extensive local community engagement and were generally very well received in the area. The consultation process allowed us to consider the overall plan and we took local concerns on board which resulted in significant amendments to the project, including a reduction in scale.
“As renewable energy developers, we are experiencing a sea change in public opinion of these projects. Reaching Ireland’s climate change targets is everyone's responsibility, and this message is now nestled firmly in the public mindset.”

