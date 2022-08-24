More incentives needed for remote workers in Kildare - County Kildare Chamber

Council Kildare Chamber has called for better tax breaks for people who work remotely.

Unveiling its pre-Budget submission, the Chamber said more incentives are needed to help businesses across the county who are struggling to hire employees.

The body, which represents 400 businesses and over 38,000 employees across Kildare, called for a simplified work permit process and better childcare supports.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath are set to deliver Budget 2023 to the Dáil on Tuesday, September 27.

Remote working

On the issue of remote working, the Chamber document said: “Revenue rules around a person’s place of work should be reviewed in light of increases in hybrid working arrangements.”

Sinead Ronan, public affairs manager said: “Budget 2023 is taking place at a unique time, in the wake of a pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, yet amid continuing optimism around our economic growth... focused on promoting and furthering growth within our towns and cities.

“Quality of life, housing availability, infrastructure, transport, sustainable practices, and economic growth will all be dominant topics for the foreseeable future.

“Many of the problems we are experiencing in these areas, arose from a decade of under-investment which afflicted the economy in the post Great-Financial-Crash era.

“Delivering on the much-needed infrastructure solutions during a time of increasing costs will be extremely challenging but is also essential for the future prosperity and success of Kildare, its communities, and businesses.”

Commuters

To support commuters, the Chamber called for the accelerated rollout of fast charging points nationwide for electric vehicles, with particular focus on regional areas.

The Chamber is also lobbying for incentives for local authorities to make areas like Kildare into more attractive places to live and work.

The representative body also called for a programme of housing retrofits to reduce the impact of fuel costs on the marginalised.



