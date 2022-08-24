Search

24 Aug 2022

Warning to Kildare households about placing fire pits on wooden decking

A fire pit (Image: Dublin Fire Brigade)

KildareNow reporter

24 Aug 2022 1:03 PM

Kildare households have been urged to take precautions with fire pits.

The back garden accessories create a nice focal point and atmosphere as well as some heat as the sun goes down.

However Dublin City Council and Dublin Fire Brigade have issued advice on the use of fire pits. 

As with any fire, householders should take precautionary safety measures.

  • Read the safety instructions carefully
  • Place the pit away from anything flammable such as trees, bushes, fences
  • Do not place a pit  on wooden decking
  • Never use a pit on an apartment’s balcony
  • Use in a well ventilated area. Never indoors
  • Look up, what's above the pit? Heat rises! Dry grass is also flammable
  • Don't use lighter fluid or petrol to light the fire
  • Be careful immediately after using alcohol sanitiser on your hands. They could be flammable until it evaporates. Don't go near naked flames until then
  • Have a bucket of water or hose nearby
  • Be careful moving around the fire pit. Avoid loose fitting clothing and scarfs. They can catch fire if they come in contact with the flame
  • If your clothes catch fire STOP, DROP & ROLL.  Running around will only fan the flames. Smother flames with a heavy non-flammable blanket or coat
  • Supervise children and pets closely
  • Never leave the pit unattended
  • Allow the pit to cool overnight. The fuel could still be warm in the morning, so double check before you dispose of the ashes.
  • Don’t place warm ashes in a bin.

