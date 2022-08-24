NOTICE: Road resurfacing works for area near Newbridge this Friday, Kildare County Council announces

The works will take place subject to good weather conditions, Kildare County Council said.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that road resurfacing works will commence in an area near Newbridge this Friday, pending weather conditions.
The works will be carried out on the L7043 Walshestown.
A road closure will be in place on the above mentioned date.
KCC said that diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted.
"Your co-operation is appreciated, and any inconvenience caused is regretted," KCC added.
