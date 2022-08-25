Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, August 25

The death has occurred of Mary Kane (née Hunt)

Moyglare, Maynooth, Kildare / Donnycarney, Dublin



Kane (nee Hunt) Mary, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Donneycarney, and Kilbarrack Co. Dublin, August 24th 2022, peacefully at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, beloved wife of Des, sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter Niamh, son Stephen, and their partners Andy,and Ciara, grandchildren Sophie, Molly, Emily, Freya and Ollie, brother Frankie, late brother Sean, and sister Bridget, extended family and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth (W23 V99E) on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11:30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Mary's funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday morning at 11:30am by clicking on the following link:https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Marie McCOLLUM

Naas, Kildare / Dunfanaghy, Donegal



McCollum (Caragh Court, Naas and formerly of Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal) - Aug 23, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Marie, beloved partner of Peter and dear mother of James and Aoife; Very sadly missed by her loving partner, son, daughter, father Maurice, mother Sally, brother Neil, sisters Cathy, Lorraine, Andrea and Bernadette, uncles, aunts, mother-in-law Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday to The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society and The Friends of Naas Hospital. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Cremation Service can be viewed by clicking on the following link at approximately 1pm: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis”

The death has occurred of Brigid McHugh

Woodstock Street, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret, brothers Rich and John, sisters Sr. Dominic, Sr. Eileen (Australia), Mary-Anne and Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving sister-in-law Anna May, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, on Thursday evening (August 25th) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 1.30pm on Friday afternoon to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 2pm, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in Rathaspic Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Willem van der LAAN

Cois na Feadain, Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Leiden, The Netherlands. Beloved partner of Tatum, son of Alida and father of Eric, Tim, Poppy, Chloe and Conor. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Willem, Valentyjn and Thirza, sisters Trudie and Cato, brothers Jan, Ton and Jacco,Tatum's parents Maria and Eamon, Tatum's sister Michelle and her husband Mick and their family, extended family and friends.

"May Willem Rest In Peace"

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Monday (29th August) from 4pm to 7pm. A service to celebrate Willem's life will take place at 2pm on Tuesday (29th August) in Newland's Cross Crematorium (eircode D24 EP83) and will be streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of Fintan DUNNE

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Enniskerry, Wicklow / Portarlington, Laois / Newbridge, Kildare



Dunne, Fintan (Portarlington, Rathfarnham, Enniskerry and Newbridge) (EX. Detective CDU An Garda Siochana) peacefully on the 23rd August 2022, at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin, predeceased by his daughter Rosemarie; sadly missed by his wife Margaret, sons David, Robert and Dermot, daughter Sheila, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Removal on Wednesday evening to St Paul of the Cross Church, Mount Argus, arriving at 5pm. Funeral on Thursday after 11.30am Mass to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

To view Fintan's funeral Mass please click on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/mountargus

“May he rest in peace”

The death has occurred of Deirdre FITZSIMONS

Dublin Road, Naas, Kildare



Following a short illness, in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital and Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her parents, the late Dr. James O'Connell Fitzsimons and Sheila Fitzsimons and her sisters Rosemary and Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Anne, Maeve, and Jennifer, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

“May Deirdre Rest In Peace”

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Friday from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral on Saturday morning, after 11am Mass in The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas, to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.