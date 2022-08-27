KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Splendid home near prestigious Punchestown

The View is an attractive four bedroom family home on a site of 0.6 of an acre approximately of substantial gardens.
This charming home of 120m2 approximately is situated close to Punchestown racecourse in the heart of Kildare’s equestrian country.
A bright and spacious property, it offers further room for expansion (subject to planning permission).
The delightful gardens are large with an abundance of specimen trees, hedging, beds of roses, perennials, shrubs and fruit bushes with a vast lawn.
The well proportioned accommodation in this lovely home briefly comprises aporch, hallway, sitting /dining room, living room, kitchen, boot room, guest toilet, bathroom and four bedrooms. Two garages outside.
While in a rural setting, this house is just five minutes from the centre of Naas town with its many restaurants, bars, shops, schools, and leisure facilities.
This house is perfect for the family looking for a private detached home with all the benefits of country living but with easy access to urban facilities.
The asking price is €490,000, to view this lovely property contact Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466/info@sfor.ie.
