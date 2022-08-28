Search

28 Aug 2022

KILDARE ANIMALS IN NEED: Our last fundraising bazaar of summer

KWWSPCA

Two and a half year old Labrador cross Paco

28 Aug 2022 7:05 PM

As the summer starts drawing to a close, we are holding our last bazaar for the year at the shelter next Sunday, August 28, from 12pm to 3pm. We were so lucky to have had sunshine at our last event earlier in the summer and we will be keeping our fingers crossed for a nice day on the 28th.

This event is always a popular way to while away a few hours in the fresh air.

If you collect old vinyl records we have some from the 1960s that are in perfect condition. We have lots of interesting bric a brac featuring some real collectors’ pieces.

The cake stall is always very popular and you can sit and enjoy some tea or coffee.

We are including a new feature for children, a Kids Zone with games and fun to keep them entertained.

You are welcome to bring your dog along but do please use your lead. Parking is free and there is no entrance charge. All money raised on the day goes towards the running of our animal shelter. Our Eircode is W12 EV60. So please come along to support us and have a lovely day.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

General Helpline: 087 6887136

Dog Helpline/Rehoming: 087 1279835

Cat Helpline/Rehoming/TNR: 089 4588162

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook.

