LATEST: Long traffic tailbacks on section of M7 near Kildare Village due to crash

Emergency services at the scene (Pic: a dash cam image supplied by motorist)
There were long delays this morning after a single vehicle collision on the M7 between Kildare Village (Junction 13) and Junction 12.
A car lost control and struck the central median after 9am this morning.
Gardai responded to the scene and directed traffic past the obstruction.
A tow truck also arrived to remove the vehicle from the scene.
