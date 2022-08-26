Search

26 Aug 2022

KILDARE: Vehicles seized off the road in two checkpoints by Naas Roads Policing

One of the checkpoint in north Kildare (Pic: Naas Roads Policing)

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

26 Aug 2022 2:24 PM

Naas Roads Policing Unit along with the Road Safety Authority, Healty and Safety Authority and Customs conducted multi agency checkpoints on the N4 at Ballynadrumny near Moyalley and the R148 at Boycetown near Kilcock this week. 

Two vehicles were seized for no insurance, no tax and driving while unaccompanied.

A driver was arrested for having an intoxicant in his system.

One lorry was directed for an enforcement test.

A number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were also issued for various road traffic offences including faulty tyres.

There was also one Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) offence detected by Customs officials.

