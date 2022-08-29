Water outage in this South Kildare region today

The news was announced by Kildare County Council. File Photo: Water outage
A temporary water outage will take place in Athy today, Kildare County Council has announced.
Contractors will carry out works at Bennetsbridge today, August 29.
The council has said that supply to Goulyduff and Bennetsbridge areas will be cut off until 4.30pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.