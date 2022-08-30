Kildare court: Newbridge resident accused of drink-driving

The case was heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, August 25. File Photograph
A man was accused of drink-driving at Naas District Court on Thursday, August 25.
David Vornicu, with an address listed as 35 The Meadows in Newbridge, is accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol at the Newbridge Road in Naas on July 30 last.
During the case, the 30-year-old’s solicitor, Tim Kennelly, told Judge Miriam Walsh that his client is a non-English speaker and he had to resort to giving him instructions via Google Translate.
The case involving the accused will return to court for hearing on January 5, 2023.
