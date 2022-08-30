This week's Leinster Leader is in shops today and online at www.leinsterleader.ie

The front page of this week's edition
Read all about it! - This week's Leinster Leader is in shops and online today.
Get all your news, 18 pages of Sport in Kildare as well as features on Property, Motors, Fashion and lots more.
Don't miss our four-page special on bars and restaurants in Kildare who won national awards.
- We report on a tense stand-off in Newbridge in which local residents complain about a lack of consultation about modular homes being built for displaced Ukrainian citizens fleeing war.
- We also report that a well-known Naas pub is set to be redeveloped;
We also have photo specials on:
- Line Dancing in Tougher's Ballroom,
- Deirdre Browne's Summer School
- St Paul's Secondary Schools Debs.
All this and lots more in this week's Leinster Leader - out now!
