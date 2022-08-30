Leinster Senior College celebrates Opening Day at new building in Newbridge, County Kildare

Leinster Senior College (LSC) today celebrated its Opening Day at its new premises in Newbridge.

LSC was first set up in 2001 and provides education to fifth and sixth year students, as well as Leaving Certificate repeat and mature students.

Its new building is located at the former Lifestyle Sports building in Newbridge, between the NCBI shop and Eddie Rocket's restaurant in the Courtyard shopping centre.

After seven months of renovations, the new two-storey building contains five classrooms, a study hall with a partition in it, a kitchen area, a consultation room and a reception complete with a sitting area.

Independent TD Dr Cathal Berry and Fine Gael Minister Martin Heydon TD were among the guests at the event, along with Limerick GAA players Tom and Dan Morrissey, who previously gave a talk at LSC's former premises earlier this year.

The Liam McCarthy Cup also made a reappearance in the new premises.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris was also due to attend the opening, but had to be called away to an urgent meeting.

Principal Karl Hegarty and LSC teacher Sam Nolan holding the Liam McCarthy Cup

Speaking about the new premises, Principal Karl Hegarty said: "This is an exciting new chapter in our story.

"When you think back on the pandemic and how bleak it was, it's great to be able to get where we are now."

He also said: "Here at LSC, we are just about helping the student reach their potential; we don't have an emphasis on helping them get a specific amount of points, all we want to do is help them to do their best... after all, sometimes Plan B ends up being the better option."

LSC's owner Donal Morrissey, who is also the father of Dan and Tom, added: "We get so much positive feedback from the parents of our students."

Before cutting a ribbon to officially open the new building, Donal gave thanks to both staff and students at LSC.

Tom and Dan Morrissey were among the attendees at the event

He told the crowd: "We make sure that they have the best day that they can have on their exam days, and that's what keeps us in existence.

"That is testament to the commitment and the sheer hard work of all the staff.

"I hope the next 21 years are as good a school in the future for parents, staff and students, as it has been for the last 21 years since we started in 2001."

Minister Heydon also praised LSC for its contributions over the years: "I am very grateful to have this in our area.

"WB Yeats said that 'education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire,' and I would say that everyone who has gone through LSC has had that fire lit in the Irish educational system."

Sam Nolan with Donal Morrissey

One fifth year student who will be starting at LSC on September 8, Leah Lefeivre, told the Leader that she wishes to study veterinary medicine.

Her mother, Amanda, said about the building: "I was very impressed by the building, and the college's focus on the academic side of things."

Past pupil Ragd Elsiddig, who is now going on to study a Master's Degree in architecture, said about her time at LSC: "It was great, the college's atmosphere really helped me to focus and all the teachers were helpful."

Deputy Berry also praised the new building, calling it 'the way all secondary schools should be: modern.'

A variety of refreshments and food was provided by Dora-May's café for visiting parents, while balloons were also provided by Pop Party.