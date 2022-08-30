Search

30 Aug 2022

UPDATE: Protest to take place in Newbridge, Kildare opposing proposed modular homes for displaced Ukrainians

UPDATE: Protest to take place in Newbridge, Kildare opposing proposed modular homes for displaced Ukrainians

A rapid build modular home. File Pic.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

30 Aug 2022 7:05 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A protest will take place in Newbridge this weekend in opposition to the proposed modular homes for displaced Ukrainians between Lakeside Park and Dara Park.

It follows a meeting of local residents in opposition to the proposed homes which was held last Thursday evening.

Noreen O' Shea, a Lakeside resident and one of the key speakers at last week's event, told the Leader that the event will take place at the shopping centre at Ballymany, and that the protestors plan to walk from there to Fine Gael Minister Martin Heydon TD's office.

She said that the aim of the protest is to highlight modular homes 'being imposed on our overloaded estates.'

Sarsfields beat Kilcock but lose out on score difference in Kildare Senior B Hurling Championship

Lack of affordable housing is having a big impact on vulnerable young adults in Kildare

PLEA

Ms O' Shea elaborated: "We are asking the people of County Kildare to come and walk with beside us, as it affects us all as we have overstretched facilities.

"In order for our voices to be heard, we need the people to back us, so please spread the word."

She concluded: "We are stronger when we stand together."

The protest will take place this Saturday, September 3 at 1pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media