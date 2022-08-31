NEWS BRIEF: Kildare photographer features in outdoor astrophotography exhibition

Raluca Dana Lica and Tom Dineen with their photograph 'A Fiery Rosette.'
A photographer from Kildare has featured in an outdoor astrophotography exhibition at the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies' (DIAS) Reach for the Stars contest.
Raluca Dana Lica from Naas was assisted by Tom Dineen from Castleknock for their image 'A Fiery Rosette'.
Tom and Raluca’s image was selected as the winning image in the 'Out of this World' category in the competition.
Their photo, along with 19 other top-rated entries to the Reach for the Stars astrophotography competition feature as part of an outdoor exhibition which is on display at DIAS’s premises at 10 Burlington Road, Dublin for the coming weeks.
The event is open to the public and is free to attend.
