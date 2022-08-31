Woman tells Kildare court she's being stalked by her ex

A woman is being stalked by her ex-husband and she shakes when she sees him.

This was the claim made at a Naas District Court hearing on August 11.

She said he comes into the area where she lives and “I shake when I see him, I’m very scared.”

The woman said he shows up at the house and when her son saw him in the estate he ran home and locked doors.

The woman claimed he told her son that she is a liar and she had called the gardaí.

She further stated he went to a skatepark which her daughter frequents and talked to her about family issues, as well as asking her “why do you hate me ?”.

He also said “if you don’t come with me, I’ll be sad.”

An interim protection order was granted by Judge Miriam Walsh who said the man is only to make contact by text only in relation to the son.

The order means that he cannot attend at the address.

The matter was then adjourned to December 6 for a further hearing.