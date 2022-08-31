KILDARE: Driver who crashed red light while child was crossing road tested positive for drugs

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Gardaí said a Learner driver drove through red lights in Newbridge while a child was crossing the road.
The incident happened in the Standhouse Road area which is close to a primary school.
Gardaí said that roads policing officers were monitoring the location following complaints from members of the public.
The driver was an Unaccompanied Learner with no L-Plates displayed.
The motorist later tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.
Gardaí arrested the driver and the vehicle was seized.
The discovery was made by a person walking in the Roseberry Bog (PICTURED, AERIAL VIEW). Pic: Google Maps
Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, slammed certain claims made at the meeting. Pic: Twitter.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.