31 Aug 2022

Landmark Kildare pub premises and car park sold for residential development

Swan Dowling's pub, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

31 Aug 2022 6:00 PM

A popular Naas public house and car park has been sold and is likely to be redeveloped to provide residential accommodation.

The Swan Dowling’s pub premises is located at Newbridge road, within walking distance of the town centre and has been closed for some time.

The site has been bought by a locally based construction company, Derrin Homes, which had considerable experience of residential development and is currently working on seven projects.

The Clane-based company is due to move to new offices occupying 12,000 square feet before the year’s end at the Waterways complex in Sallins.

Company representative Jim Whelan confirmed that Derrin hopes to provide new homes.

“Our interest is in making good on the site and do what is beneficial for Naas and the company.”

The one acre site, which is adjacent to Aras Chill Dara, also incorporates a car park.

It has been derelict in recent times.

The property was put up for sale by Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly, Naas, three months ago.

It is also understood that it achieved in the region of the €1.7m asking price.

Swan Dowling's was previously the subject of a major unrelated redevelopment proposal, which ultimately did not go ahead.

In April 2013, Kildare County Council approved an application to demolish the site and replace it with a two storey building, with surface car parking provided under part of the structure.

The plan for the two storey building included an office, pub/cafe and pharmacy on the ground floor - along with seven shop units on the first floor.

It was also planned to provide 90 car park spaces and 18 bicycle parking spaces.

