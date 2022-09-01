Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, September 1

The death has occurred of Philomena Dawson (née McGarr)

St. Brigids Terrace, Kill West, Kill, Kildare



Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Denis. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Penny, sons Patrick, Noel, Tony and Philip, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, sister Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Philomena Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home on Friday from 5pm to 8pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill for Requiem Mass at 10am. Mass will live streamed on www.killparish.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

he death has occurred of Mary Gilligan (née Dunne)

Feighcullen, Rathangan, Kildare, R51 A022



Formerly of Prosperous. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Mick, daughter Anne, sons Sean, Andy, Michael and Tony, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Lizzie and Nell, brothers Andy, Joe, Billy and Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home (Eircode R51A022) from 4pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to "The Irish Cancer Society" or "The Friends of St Brigids Hospice" at https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/ or https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate.

House private on Friday morning please.

The death has occurred of Mary Hyland (née Baneham)

Allenwood, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



Hyland Mary nee Baneham (27th August 2022) (Allenwood, Co Kildare and formerly of Lucan) unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family in the kind care of all the staff of Blanchardstown Hospital; beloved wife of the recently deceased Paddy and loving mother of Gerard and Adrienne, much loved grandmother of Eilíse, Jodie, Joe, Niamh, Saoirse and Conor; Mary will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving children, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren, brother Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary rest in peace

Funeral Mass on Wednesday(7th September 2022) at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Lucan Village followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Private Repose Please

To view Mary’s Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am please see the following link: https://lucanparish.com/churchmediatv-streaming-service.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society - https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Those of you who cannot attend the Funeral Mass, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book below.

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

The death has occurred of Margaret Waters (née Kelly)

Johnstownbridge, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



Margaret Waters (nee Kelly) Johnstownbridge and O'Connell Square, Edenderry, August 30th 2022, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Loving wife of Martin and adored mother of Nikita. Deeply regretted by Nikita's fiancé Cata Melia, sisters Hannah Barry, Elizabeth Kelly, Martina Stafford and Louise Dempsey, her brothers, Raymond Kelly, John Kelly, John Kelly sr, Peter Kelly and late brother James Kelly, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and many friends.

Rest Peacefully Margaret.

Margaret's remains will be reposing in Murty O'Neill & Sons Funeral Home, Johnstownbridge (A83 CD39) on Thursday, 1st September, from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Margaret's cremation service will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12 midday on Friday, 2nd September. Margaret's cremation service can be viewed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html