KILDARE EVENTS: Milltown history talk attracts huge interest

Such was the interest in a recent history talk in Milltown that historians had to deliver it to two separate groups in one night.

The presentation by Mario Corrigan and James Durney was based on local volunteers, who were involved in the War of Independence and the Civil war.

It was held at The Inn at Milltown on August 16 to mark National Heritage Week.

Martin Hickey treated people to music on his bagpipes as they arrived for the event. There was silence in the room as the two historians made their presentation as those in attendance listened attentively.

The organisers said people were amazed at the amount of research that had been done and the information that is now available. Many relatives of the local volunteers attended the event and were pleased to get a clearer picture of the events back then.

Some explained that the subject wasn’t talked about in their homes so they had little detail and it was a great opportunity to hear what happened.

Betty O'Shea, James Durney and Mario Corrigan

Nieces and nephews of Patrick Nolan from Newtown, Milltown, who was one of the seven men shot, and the grandchildren of the now famous Annie Moore from Moore’s bridge on the Curragh, were delighted to have their relations remembered.

Annie’s brother Brian was also one of the seven shot dead so she lost her brother and her fiance, Patrick Nolan. She served some time in Kilmainham jail.

As there was a larger crowd than was expected, the session was divided in two, with one group listening to the historians and the other watching a film on the War of Independence.

This film was made by a Prosperous and Allen Heritage groups and showed the Hill of Allen ambush and an interview with popular local man, Denis Fitzgerald.

Thanks was expressed to Joe Murphy of Prosperous who was instrumental in getting the film made and to Frank Moran for their support in showing the film.

Local Betty O’Shea thanked all those who gave photos and information on the local volunteers. She said these will be included in the books which Mario and James will be issuing later in the year.

James will remember all volunteers from County Kildare and Mario will produce a book on the Rathbride Battalion and the seven men shot in December 1922.

Relations of Annie Moore

She encouraged people to search old family records and to submit them to the historians.

She thanked Mario and James for doing the presentation a second time on the night to facilitate the extra crowd.

Sandra and Niall of the Inn at Milltown were also singled out for special praise for hosting the popular heritage event.