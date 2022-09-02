Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, September 2

The death has occurred of Allen J. Byrne

Kilmurry, Clane, Kildare / Kilcullen, Kildare



Byrne, Allen J., Kilmurry, Clane and late of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, August 31st 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the management and staff of Dunlavin Nursing Home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, children Howard and Amy, daughter-in-law Sínead, grandchildren Tom and Clara, brother David, sisters Marella and Catriona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am, going via his residence to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown for 11am funeral mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland by clicking on the following link : https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/ways-to-give/give-in-memory/

Allen's committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium can be viewed live at 1pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of Philomena Dawson (née McGarr)

St. Brigids Terrace, Kill West, Kill, Kildare



Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Denis. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Penny, sons Patrick, Noel, Tony and Philip, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, sister Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Philomena Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home on Friday from 5pm to 8pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill for Requiem Mass at 10am. Mass will live streamed on www.killparish.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

The death has occurred of Gertrude (Gertie) FINEGAN (née Donovan)

Piercetown, Kilcock, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare



Surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness borne with dignity, in the tender care of the wonderful staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply loved and sorely missed by her beloved husband Peter, children Lillian, Colm, Anthony, Peter, Martin, Teresa, Adrian, Trudy and Stephen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Anne McNally

Allenwood North, Allenwood, Kildare



Peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Larry and John and sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving cousin Brigid, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood, from 5pm on Friday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/Allen-Parish-Kildare-261327067276783