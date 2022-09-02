Search

02 Sept 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, September 2

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, September 2

RIP to the late Gertie Finnegan and Allen J Byrne

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

02 Sept 2022 10:57 AM

The death has occurred of Allen J. Byrne
Kilmurry, Clane, Kildare / Kilcullen, Kildare

Byrne, Allen J., Kilmurry, Clane and late of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, August 31st 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the management and staff of Dunlavin Nursing Home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, children Howard and Amy, daughter-in-law Sínead, grandchildren Tom and Clara, brother David, sisters Marella and Catriona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am, going via his residence to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown for 11am funeral mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

 

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland by clicking on the following link : https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/ways-to-give/give-in-memory/

 

Allen's committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium can be viewed live at 1pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of Philomena Dawson (née McGarr)
St. Brigids Terrace, Kill West, Kill, Kildare

Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Denis. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Penny, sons Patrick, Noel, Tony and Philip, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, sister Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May Philomena Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at her family home on Friday from 5pm to 8pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill for Requiem Mass at 10am. Mass will live streamed on www.killparish.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

The death has occurred of Gertrude (Gertie) FINEGAN (née Donovan)
Piercetown, Kilcock, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare

Surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness borne with dignity, in the tender care of the wonderful staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply loved and sorely missed by her beloved husband Peter, children Lillian, Colm, Anthony, Peter, Martin, Teresa, Adrian, Trudy and Stephen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

 

May She Rest In Peace

 
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Anne McNally
Allenwood North, Allenwood, Kildare

Peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Larry and John and sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving cousin Brigid, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May Anne Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood, from 5pm on Friday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/Allen-Parish-Kildare-261327067276783

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media