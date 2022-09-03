KILDARE: Naas gastropub takes home prizes at the Bar of the Year Awards

33 South Main in Naas took home a Gold Winner prize at the 2022 Bar of the Year Awards when it scooped the top accolade in the category: Best Bar to Watch the Match (Sponsored by Sky).

The Naas gastropub was also took home a Bronze Winner prize in the category: Best Designed Bar / Inside Space for The Stores at 33 South Main (Sponsored by Malfy).

Management and staff had a fantastic night at the gala awards night at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, hosted by Alan Shortt, on August 22.

The Bar of the Year Awards recognise the excellent bars, knowledgeable staff, high quality service, and innovation in the bar trade.

Now in their 17th year, the Bar of the Year Awards are the premium awards for the licensed trade.



“Best of the best”

The Bar of the Year Awards are dedicated to raising the profile of the licensed trade and reminding consumers of the excellent service and quality that exists today within the licensed trade.

From long established traditional local pubs to up-and-coming new arrivals, the Bar of the Year Awards is the ultimate stamp of approval for the best of the best in the licensing industry.