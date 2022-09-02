Kildare resident taken to hospital after alleged assault while walking home

Garda Station lantern
Gardaí are investigating after a man was the victim of an alleged assault while walking home in Celbridge.
The incident happened on Castletown Drive in the town at approximately 1am on Sunday, August 28.
Gardaí said that a man aged in his 40s suffered minor injuries and was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown for treatment.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which is reported to have occurred on Castletown Drive, Celbridge, Co. Kildare at approximately 1:00am on Sunday 28th August 2022.
"A male, 40s, was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown for treatment of minor injuries.
"Investigations are ongoing."
