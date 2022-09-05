Garda centenary event to be held in Naas

An event is being held in Naas on Sunday to mark the 100th anniversary of the arrival of gardaí in the town.

Members of the public are invited to come along to join in the occasion.

The first garda patrol car in Naas

A Naas Garda spokesperson said: "The 100 year anniversary of the arrival of the first members of An Garda Siochana to Naas, in September 1922, provides an opportunity to reflect on the evolution of the Garda organisation nationally and specifically in Naas.

"This can most visibly be seen in the changing uniforms, vehicles and equipment used and these will be on display at our Centenary Event on Sunday 11th of September 2022 at the Wild Food Festival, Hederman's Car park, Friary Road from 12pm to 5pm.

"During our history, a consistent theme has been the importance of our engagement and partnership with the communities that we serve and this is reflected through our staging of this event within the Wild Food Festival, which is a community-run event in the heart of Naas town.

"We invite members of the public to come along and join us in this Centenary Event."