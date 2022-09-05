KILDARE: Almost €100k raised by Relay for Life for Irish Cancer Society

Pictured are: Peter O’Neill, Lisa Nagle, Peter White, Emma Haydon (Irish Cancer Society), Brenda Donohue, Stephen Kelly and Niamh Curley
A total of €95,673 has been raised for the Irish Cancer Society by the Relay for Life movement in Kildare.
A cheque presentation took place in Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge at the weekend.
The fundraising money was officially handed over by Peter O’Neill of Relay for Life to Irish Cancer Society representative Emma Haydon.
Photograph: Martin Connelly
