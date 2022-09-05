KILDARE: Closed garda station for sale

The former garda station in Ballitore, which closed a decade ago, is to be sold at an auction.

The two-storey facility outside the village was shut down as part of a nationwide review of the garda network which also saw the closure of stations in Kill as well as Ballymore Eustace, Hollywood and Donard.

With a population of approximately 800 people, the village’s amenities include: two pubs, a shop, a post office, a café, a chip shop and the Shaker Store.

The former Garda Barracks and Sergeant’s Residence is by hybrid-auction (online & in-person) through O’Neill & Co. Chartered Surveyors & Auctioneers Limited in Naas.

The property comprises a detached five-bed, two-storey building which retains some original features including fireplaces and cast-iron rainwater goods.

Last used in 2011/2012, the building extends to 175.33 sq. m. (1,887 sq. ft.) in total over ground and first floor levels.

The property has a hipped slate roof in good condition, with a red-brick chimney stack. There is also a storage shed to the rear.

The site measures a generous 0.26 hectares (0.64 acres) and is bounded by concrete walls to the front with both vehicular and pedestrian gates.

The property is serviced with mains water, mains sewage and has electricity and telephone connections. The property also benefits from an intruder alarm.

Although refurbishment and renovation are required, this property offers a fantastic opportunity for purchasers to convert it into a substantial family home or a variety of alternative uses (subject to planning permission).

Whilst this property is of historical interest, it not a protected structure.